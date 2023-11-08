Long Ball Futebol podcast: an upset in Porto and some crazy games!

08 November 2023

This week on the Long Ball Futebol Podcast, Albert & Barney round up Jornada 10 of the Primeira Liga season, and have a look at how the table is shaping up after ten games.

Porto fell to a surprise loss at the hands of Estoril, whilst Sporting won again after coming from behind against Estrela, Braga score 6 goals in one half against Portimonense, and Famalicão put in an impressive performance against Gil Vicente.

