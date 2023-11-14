Long Ball Futebol podcast: The Dérbi de Lisboa with Matthieu Monteiro

14 November 2023

This week on the Long Ball Futebol Podcast, Barney and Albert are joined by Matthieu Monteiro from Golaço TV to discuss Jornada 11 of the Primera Liga season.

First on the agenda is the Lisbon Derby which saw Benfica grab two late goals to win a dramatic game and move top of the table. There’s also discussion about Porto’s narrow win over impressive Vitória, Braga winning against an improved Arouca side, Estoril putting 4 goals past Casa Pia, and Filipe Martins resigning as a result.

You can follow Matthieu on twitter at MMatthieuZSCB, ZoneSCBraga and Golaco_TV.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

