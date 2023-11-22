The Seleção Podcast: EURO 2024 Qualifying was Portuguese perfection

22 November 2023

In Episode 83 of The Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Seleção writer for PortuGOAL, Nathan Motz.

Danny and Nathan look back at the victories against Liechtenstein and Iceland, Portugal’s perfect 10-0-0 record and historic EURO 2024 qualifying campaign, what Roberto Martínez has been able to establish thus far as manager, and what still needs to be sorted out before the tournament in Germany next summer.

