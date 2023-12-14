The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Preview of potentially season-defining weekend in Portugal

14 December 2023

This week a special Long Ball Futebol podcast joins forces with PortuGOAL.net to preview what promises to be a fantastic weekend of Primeira Liga action.

With such an exciting weekend of football coming up, host Albert is joined by Tom Kundert and Patrick Ribeiro to preview two HUGE games as Benfica travel to Braga and Sporting welcome Porto to Alvalade in two matches that could be season defining in terms of the title race.

We discuss everything from Benfica’s troubles, Braga’s lethal attack, Sporting’s star players, and Porto’s fighting spirit, as we dissect everything you need to know ahead of a mouth-watering weekend of action.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

Related: Away day demise at Vitória sees Sporting caught by Porto at the top

Related: Wastefulness sees Benfica clock up consecutive draws after fresh slip-up versus Farense