Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Halfway through the season!

18 January 2024

Albert & Barney are back to discuss Jornada 17 of the Primeira Liga season, and with the league now at the halfway point it’s a significant one.

Braga fell to a lacklustre defeat against Porto. After so much optimism, has their season been a failure so far? Benfica overcome plucky Rio Ave, Sporting march on in the torrential rain, and are Boavista finally back?

We also analyse the table at the halfway stage.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

