Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Allianz Cup final live from Leiria!

31 January 2024

Join Albert & Barney on an audio journey to the Allianz Cup final in Leiria between Braga and Estoril.

Recorded live from the match, sit back and enjoy the sounds of a great football match, an incredible atmosphere, some amazing fans, and the joy and heartbreak of a penalty shootout.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

Related: Braga beat Estoril on penalties to lift Taça da Liga trophy