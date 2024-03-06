The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Porto SMASH Benfica in massive Clássico

06 March 2024

This week’s podcast is naturally dominated by an astonishing Clássico between Porto and Benfica which saw Porto thrash Benfica 5-0 at the Estádio do Dragão, as Sérgio Conceição out-manages Roger Schmidt and the Porto players outplay their Benfica counterparts. We dissect the aftermath.

But that wasn’t the only game in Portugal this weekend. Sporting took advantage of Benfica’s loss to go back to the top of the table thanks to a win against Farense, Braga get a much-needed win against Estrela, Estoril’s leaky defence sees them lose against Vitória, and Arouca demolish GD Chaves away from home.

