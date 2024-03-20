The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Sporting put six past Boavista!

20 March 2024

This week we discuss wins for Sporting, Benfica, Porto and Braga, as Viktor Gyökeres once again strikes fear into the hearts of Primeira Liga defenders as Sporting score six goals against Boavista, helped by a number of great individual performances from Sporting’s players.

Benfica do enough to beat Casa Pia away from home, Porto come from behind to continue their good form, and Braga win despite being unconvincing against Gil Vicente.

Plus we discuss important wins for Vitória and Estoril, Orkun Kökçü’s recent comments that led to him being dropped by Benfica, Jota Silva being called up to the Portugal national team, João Pedro Sousa being sacked by Famalicão, and much more.

