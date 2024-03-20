The Seleção Podcast: We are on the Road to Euro 2024

20 March 2024

In episode 84 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Tom Kundert of PortuGOAL.net.

They discuss Roberto Martínez’s squad call-ups for the upcoming friendlies against Sweden (3/21) and Slovenia (3/26).

Danny and Tom also talk about who they think may already be locks for EURO 2024 and who may have a chance to play themselves into the squad.

To listen the podcast click on the Play button below:

To watch the show on YouTube, click on the screen below:

The answer to the question about the five father-son combinations who have previously played for Portugal’s senior national team: