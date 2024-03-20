The Seleção Podcast: We are on the Road to Euro 2024

In episode 84 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Tom Kundert of PortuGOAL.net.
They discuss Roberto Martínez’s squad call-ups for the upcoming friendlies against Sweden (3/21) and Slovenia (3/26).
Danny and Tom also talk about who they think may already be locks for EURO 2024 and who may have a chance to play themselves into the squad.
To listen the podcast click on the Play button below:
To watch the show on YouTube, click on the screen below:
The answer to the question about the five father-son combinations who have previously played for Portugal’s senior national team:
- Domingos Paciência (34 caps) – Gonçalo Paciência (2 caps)
- António André (20 caps) – André André (3 caps)
- António Veloso (40 caps) – Miguel Veloso (56 caps)
- José Águas (25 caps) – Rui Águas (31 caps)
- António Morato (1 cap) – António Morato (6 caps)