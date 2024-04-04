The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Things start to get ugly as the season reaches its climax

04 April 2024

This week things get ugly in the Primeira Liga as the season nears its climax. Porto fall to a shock defeat away at Estoril in a game with three red cards, a controversial penalty decision, and some seriously unsavoury antics that led to a typically Tugão response from the club.

Benfica scrape past Chaves despite missing three penalties, and Sporting maintain their lead at the top of the table ahead of the weekend Clássico. Plus we discuss Artur Jorge leaving Braga, Vizela running out of time to survive, and much more.

