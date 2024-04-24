The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Sporting edge closer to the title and Roger Schmidt’s future at Benfica

24 April 2024

In this week’s Long Ball Futebol podcast Sporting edge closer to clinching the Primeira Liga title with a big win against an impressive Vitória side. Benfica get past Farense comfortably but does fan unrest spell the end for Roger Schmidt at Benfica?

Plus Porto and Braga win in the fight for third place, the ugly side of the game rears its head in Chaves as fans confront opposition players, and Famalicão continue to impress under their new manager Armando Evangelista.

