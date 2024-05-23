The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: The complete 2023/24 Portuguese season roundup

23 May 2024

In a marathon end-of-season review, Albert and Barney discuss the seasons of every club in the Primeira Liga this season in a special podcast spanning two shows.

Part 1: What made Sporting Champions? What led to Benfica and Porto underachieving? Was it a good season for Braga?

Part 2: We head from Vitória in 5th place, all the way down to Chaves in 18th and dissect how every team performed in Portugal’s top flight this season.

You can contact the show on X @LongBallFutebol.

