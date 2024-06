The Seleção podcast: review of Czechia/Preview of Türkiye at Euro 2024

21 June 2024

In episode 88 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto reviews the 2-1 win over Czechia and previews Saturday’s match versus Türkiye with guests Ahmet Bob Gurgut from the Turkish Soccer Podcast (@turkishsoccer) and the podcast’s first-ever guest, Michael Teixeira.

