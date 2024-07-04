The Seleção Podcast: Hello, Old Friend!!!

04 July 2024

In episode 92, host Danny Pinto is joined by Matthew Marshall of PortuGOAL.net, who has been in Germany covering Euro 2024.

Danny and Matthew discuss, among other things:

- Diogo Costa’s heroics in the R16 match versus Slovenia

- The growing importance of Vitinha in the starting XI

- Roberto Martínez’s tactics and substitutions

- CR7: fair criticism versus rooting for his failure

- Could the Portugal-France quarter-final be the match where both teams finally show up?

To listen to the podcast click on the Play button below.

To watch the show on YouTube click on the screen below

