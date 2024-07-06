The Seleção podcast: Portugal out of Euro 2024

06 July 2024

In a LIVE Episode 93 of The Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto is once again joined by Nathan Motz and Eric “The Portuguese Hammer” Vieira following Portugal’s heartbreaking loss to France in penalties at the quarterfinals of Euro 2024.

Among the topics discussed were Roberto Martínez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe, the Seleção’s missed opportunities during the match, and what happens next with this national team.

To listen to the podcast click on the Play button below.

To watch the show on YouTube click on the screen below

Related: Penalty shootout heartbreak as Portugal’s Euro 2024 campaign ends in a quarter-final defeat to France