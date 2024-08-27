Featured

The Long Ball Futebol podcast: Roundup of EVERY Liga Portugal game from the weekend

27 August 2024

Listen to a roundup that includes every game from third round of matches of the 2024/25 Primeira Liga season.

The show this week includes analysis of another massive win for Sporting, impressive performances from Porto and Braga, a first win for Arouca, Casa Pia’s struggles, and much more!

You can contact the show on X @LongBallFutebol.

