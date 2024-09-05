Featured

PortuGOAL podcast: 2024/25 Primeira Liga start of season special

05 September 2024

PortuGOAL's Matthew Marshall and Tom Kundert discuss the start of the 2024/25 Primeira Liga season from top to bottom, breaking down Sporting CP, Porto, Vitoria de Guimarães, Famalicão, Santa Clara, Braga, Benfica, Moreirense, Rio Ave, Gil Vicente, AVS, Nacional, Boavista, Arouca, Casa Pia, Estoril, Estrela da Amadora and Farense.

Mat goes on another rant and we end with a look at the Seleção before the UEFA Nations League kicks off. Music is this episode comes from Limp Bizkit's "The Truth".

To listen to the podcast click on Play button below.