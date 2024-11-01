Featured

The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Rúben Amorim leaves Sporting CP for Manchester United

01 November 2024

With Ruben Amorim set to become the new Manchester United manager, The Long Ball Futebol show sat down with Portuguese football experts Tom Kundert & Patrick Ribeiro from PortuGOAL.net to discuss the biggest news story to come out of Portugal in many years.

We discuss his journey so far, if he can take the step up to Manchester United, his managerial style, and the future of Sporting CP.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

Jump to a specific section of the show:

02:54 – Ruben Amorim (all but) confirms his departure, and his replacement

05:44 – Amorim’s story so far

10:48 – Amorim’s impact on Portuguese football

16:00 – Is it the right move for Amorim?

24:56 – Can Amorim make the step up to Manchester United?

28:53 – What will Amorim’s style of play be at Manchester United, and how will he use the players?

37:46 – Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot’s potential roles under Amorim

42:05 – How will Amorim’s departure affect Sporting?

You can contact the show on X @LongBallFutebol.