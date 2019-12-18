South American champions Flamengo booked their place in Saturday’s Club World Cup final in Qatar after coming from behind to beat Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal 3-1 in the semi-final on Tuesday evening.

Jorge Jesus’ men trailed 1-0 at the break to an 18th-minute strike from Salem Al-Dawsari, but second-half goals from Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique turned the game, after which the Saudis put through their own net and went down to ten men as former Sporting winger Andre Carrillo was dismissed for a poor challenge.

The opening to the game was a concern for Jesus, but the veteran Portuguese, who was playing against his former club having left Al-Hilal back in January, insisted he always maintained his confidence in securing victory. "We are a very strong team mentally and physically,” he said. “I know the Al-Hilal players very well; I knew they would have tactical errors in the second half.

"Al-Hilal started very well with and without the ball; they were the best team in the first 30 minutes. We spoke and I told the players similar to what I said in the Libertadores final: they'll be deconcentrated, they'll have problems in the second half. I calmed the players because we were emotionally not focused on the game. In the second half I told the team if we could raise the level a few players we would improve and we did, so Al Hilal found it difficult to contain us.”

"The icing on the cake"

The victory sets up a meeting with the winner of Wednesday’s other semi-final between European champions Liverpool from England and CONCACAF Champions League holders Monterrey of Mexico. With many expecting Liverpool to reach the showpiece occasion, Jesus was asked for his thoughts on the final.

"Of course it will be the most important game in my coaching career, as it will be for the other coach in the final,” he said. “This club world championship is becoming more and more important. It is the icing on the cake compared to what we have already done at Flamengo, whatever happens in the final. But yes it's the most important final of my career.

"When you get to a World Cup, the teams are all strong. We have never focused on tactical analysis about Liverpool, it was always about Al-Hilal. We did not get ahead of ourselves as football gives us a lot of surprises. Liverpool is a favourite without doubt but they have to win. We’ll face the final with the same respect and same lack of fear. We arrived with the idea of being champions and now we are in the final.”

Flamengo have not been to the prestigious final since their only victory in the competition in 1981, when they defeated Liverpool 3-0 in Tokyo. Should the sides meet again, Jesus is well aware that his men will need to be at their best and seize their chances against a Liverpool outfit regarded by most as the best team in the world.

“Liverpool will not have the upside for 90 minutes. There will be moments. Taking advantage of the opponent's mistakes is fundamental.

"I feel a great satisfaction and joy, because I'm in a club that is passionate and that's why it has reached these levels. Today there were 15 thousand Flamengo fans here and we will have even more in the final. It's a sacred club so it is a huge responsibility and satisfaction knowing that I have a team that in the crucial moments never fails.”

