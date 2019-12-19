Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal with a remarkable header as Juventus won 2-1 at Sampdoria on Wednesday evening to move the Bianconeri three points clear at the top of Serie A.

The Portugal captain rose to nod home Alex Sandro’s deep cross just before half time, powering his finish past Samp goalkeeper Emil Audero having reached a remarkable height during his jump. Paulo Dybala had put Juve ahead with a superb left-footed finish before Gianluca Caprari levelled, but Ronaldo’s goal proved decisive for the visitors.

Ronaldo has now scored in five consecutive games for the Italian champions and has ten goals in his last eight matches for club and country. The Seleção star is now joint-second in the Serie A top goalscorer list alongside Romelu Lukaku of Inter and Cagliari’s Joao Pedro, who are all on ten goals for the season.

“I had problems with my knee for a month, but that has gone now and I feel good physically,” Ronaldo said after the match. “What I want is to help Juve win matches and titles. The whole team showed the right attitude. It was a good goal and I am glad to help the team with another three points.

Wow. Cristiano Airlines in action.



That first image is ridiculous, that height is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/BZsby5OojD — Próxima Jornada (@ProximaJornada1) December 18, 2019

The headed winner has already attracted plenty of attention on social media due to the elevation Ronaldo demonstrated during connection, with reports suggesting the striker reached two-and-a-half meters when meeting the cross. “I didn’t know that,” he said. “I’m very happy with the result, it was a very difficult game and Sampdoria played well today.”

Next up for Ronaldo and Juve is the chance to lift another trophy as they meet Lazio in the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9