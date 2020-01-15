Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes has signed an 18-month loan deal with Tottenham Hotspur, joining from Benfica until 2021 with a view to a permanent move.

The Seleção international will wear the no 30 shirt for the North London club, where he will find compatriot José Mourinho as his new boss, and told the club’s website he was delighted to be making the switch to the Premier League.

“I’m very happy to be here today – I make my dream a reality,” said the 21-year-old. “For me, it’s one big dream to come to this big club. I will try to give my best for the club every day, in every training session and in every game and I will try to help the team wherever I can, working hard every day for this shirt.

“I have no words to say about the stadium. I’ve never seen anything like this – it’s unbelievable! The training ground is fantastic too, the people that I’ve met today are fantastic.

“I know the squad because I’ve watched some games, I have some references like Moussa Sissoko, I know a little bit about Eric Dier because he played in Portugal and I know the coach (Jose Mourinho) because he’s a big coach – I know about the staff (Assistant Head Coach João Sacramento and Goalkeeper Coach Nuno Santos) a little bit as well because one of my friends last year played at (their former club) Lille, so he spoke with me a little bit about the staff.

“This is a fantastic challenge that I have accepted and I have to win my challenge. I want to make good things – let’s see!”

London ready

Gedson seemingly has little to worry about in terms of adaptation to the English capital, with his family already living in London. With a Portuguese boss at the helm, everything appears to be in place for the midfielder to fit into his new surroundings.

“It’s a hard story,” he told the club’s media. “My family, they came to London because in Portugal, work is very hard and it’s very difficult to find work. They did not have a brilliant life but they have a good life here and this is one more motivation for me to be here today. Yes, they will help me to settle here.”

“I have to focus on my job and try to do my best. All young players want to work with José Mourinho because he’s one of the best – all of us as players want to stay near the best, so it’s fantastic to work with him.

“The Premier League is a different competition – every player in the world wants to play in the Premier League. For me, it’s one more motivation because I always dreamed of playing in this league and now let’s make my dream come true. I think we’re going to do fantastic things because this is a fantastic club.”

Tottenham’s next match and Gedson’s potential debut comes with a trip to in-form Watford on Saturday lunchtime. Mourinho’s men have struggled for form in the Premier League of late, with just one win from their last five matches.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9