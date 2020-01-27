While Sunday’s FA Cup action provided routine big wins for powerhouses Manchester United and Manchester City, their matches produced special moments in front of goal for Diogo Dalot and Bernardo Silva respectively.

Dalot recorded his first United goal in their 6-0 victory at Tranmere, scoring for the first time in senior football. Meanwhile, Bernardo’s superb long-range strike was the standout moment in City’s 4-0 home win against Fulham.

For 20-year-old full-back Dalot, a first goal for United since his big-money transfer from FC Porto in 2018. Dalot was handed just his 4th start of the season, and responded by doubling United’s lead after 12 minutes with brilliant strike having cut onto his right foot after exchanging passes with Anthony Martial.

Speaking to the club’s TV channel, Dalot said: “I’m very happy about it. I’ve been working very hard for the opportunity, today I had it and I needed to give my best. When it hit the net? It was like a release of something I’ve been feeling inside me for three months. It’s been a tough journey but these types of things: the win, the goal - it makes me feel I’m doing a good job in working every day and taking the opportunity.

“More than the goal, the win makes it worth it. To come and play on a tough pitch, a proper English game and get a result like this, it’s a well done for us and now we keep working because we have two difficult games before the winter break.”

Bernardo screamer; Cancelo gets runout

It was also a highly positive afternoon for the Portuguese duo on the blue side of Manchester, as Bernardo Silva found the net with a wonderful strike and Joao Cancelo registered an assist for Pep Guardiola’s side against Fulham in a 4-0 win.

Bernardo got City’s second goal in the 9th minute, working the ball onto his left foot and hitting an unstoppable drive past Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak. Cancelo, who played from right-back in a back four, set up the third with a cross for Gabriel Jesus in the second half. Ivan Cavaleiro started for Fulham but was withdrawn midway through the second half.

Elsewhere in the 4th round action, José Mourinho’s Tottenham face a replay with Southampton after drawing 1-1 with the Saints away from home, with Gelson Fernandes starting in the Spurs midfield. Ricardo Pereira was rested for Leicester’s 1-0 win at Brentford, which he watched from the bench, while Gonçalo Cardoso was among the unused substitutes for West Ham, who lost 1-0 to West Brom.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9