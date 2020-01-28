Bruno Alves has signed a new deal with Italian side Parma, committing himself to the club until 2021 and just a few months short of his 40th birthday.

The former Porto stopper arrived at the Ennio Tardini Stadium in 2018 after leaving Scottish side Rangers. Alves played 33 matches in Serie A last season, scoring four goals, and has started 16 of Parma’s 21 games so far this campaign.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday to confirm the renewal, Alves told the media he was pleased with the development and spoke about his longevity. “Yes, I am very happy,” he said. “Here in Parma I have always felt good, I feel like I am at home, I feel good in the city, I am happy when I play. And I'm happy to stay here for another season.

“When I arrived I knew the club and its history but I wasn't sure what awaited me. The most important thing is to give my experience to this team but also to be able to grow together day after day. Playing up to 40 years? Actually I'm already almost 40 years old [laughs] I feel good. I listen to the signals I receive from my body, I take care of myself by working well, eating well and recovering well. I try to give my best every day, every year, every training session.

“The most important thing is to train well, play well, session after session and game after game. I don't think about the long-term future but about the present.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9