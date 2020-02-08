Angers 0-2 Lille

Lille made it three wins in a row in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 victory at Angers on Friday night, lifting Christophe Galtier’s side up into 3rd place in the French top flight.

The match saw Renato Sanches score his third goal of the season, and the Portuguese midfielder again received strong reports for his performance in the Lille midfield.

The visitors led 1-0 for much of the game through a 14th-minute opener from Nigerian Victor Osimhen. The three points were made safe by Sanches 15 minutes from time when he finished off a Lille counter attack with a crisp right-footed finish to beat Ludovic Butelle.

🎥 Le but de Renato Sanches🇵🇹 inscrit hier soir face à Angers⚽️pic.twitter.com/ls89ryo4Cw — Joueurs Portugais 🇵🇹 (@JoueursPT) February 8, 2020

José Fonte played in defence for Lille, while Xeka was introduced shortly before the Sanches goal and Tiago Djaló remained an unused substitute. Statistical website WhoScored awarded Sanches the Man of the Match award, with the former Benfica man having the highest passing accuracy of all players on the field.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9