Jorge Jesus and Flamengo lifted another trophy on Sunday afternoon after the Brazilian champions beat Athletico Paranaense in the Super Cup in the capital Brasilia.

Fla ran out 3-0 winners at the National Stadium thanks to goals from Bruno Henrique, Gabriel Barbosa and Giorgian De Arrascaeta, leaving the Portuguese coach to again praise the quality of his team during the post-match reaction.

Jesus’ side, winners of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A by a 16-point margin last year, met Copa do Brasil holders Athletico, who knocked Flamengo out of the domestic cup competition last summer. Indeed, former Benfica and Sporting coach Jesus recently declared Athletico as the toughest opponent faced last year.

Sunday’s win was a formality, however, with Flamengo two goals up inside half an hour and cruising comfortably to their third trophy under the 65-year-old. “They had two chances and so we were the just winners,” Jesus said after the match. The nation has to be proud of this team. We still have a lot to win and achieve.

"I have never worked with players who were so passionate, dedicated and professional and who believed so much in the coach who works with them.”

Recent comments by Jesus have centered around his belief that Flamengo are not just performing at a higher level than their rivals, but have greater targets than any other side in Brazil. Such statements have drawn criticism and Jesus has been accused of arrogance.

"It’s another title this team has won and therefore I will say again that Flamengo in terms of goals is on another level," he repeated. "Flamengo's goals are different. But it is still a team like all the others in Brazil. We respect all the teams a lot. We are at the same level, but fortunately, in terms of objectives, we are at another level.

“The country now cheers against us? Even so, it is very difficult, because Flamengo's membership is very large. Even if they bring everyone together, I have the impression that they are unable to outdo Flamengo fans.”

"Brazil must be more positive"

The impact made by Jesus during less than a year in Rio De Janeiro has been widespread, but the Amadora native insists Brazil must consider themselves worthy contemporaries of the big clubs in Europe.

“What I try to pass on to our players are my ideas. Are they different? Yes, but they are not different only in Brazil, they are different in Europe. We know that we will not be able to win every game, we don’t prepare to never lose, but to improve on the days we do lose.

“We in Brazil have to look at football in a more positive way, and not with inferiority in relation to Europe. In European football there are good teams, but there are also good teams in Brazil, and Flamengo is one of them.”

Next up for Flamengo is Thursday’s trip to Ecuador to play the first leg of the South American Super Cup, the Recopa Sudamericana, against Independiente Del Valle.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9