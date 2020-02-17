Roundup up the Portuguese goalscorers this weekend across the continent, Raphael Guerreiro is once more the biggest story as the Seleção star found the net for the second match running with Borussia Dortmund.

Elsewhere, veteran striker Flávio Paixão continues to enjoy fine form in Poland, while there were goals for the Luso contingent in Belgium, Bulgaria, England and Turkey.

Guerreiro’s goal for Dortmund in their 4-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday was his third goal in his last four matches, while he also has two assists in his last six appearances for Lucien Favre’s side. His moment came in the 74th minute with the final goal of the evening, smashing home with a typical precise left-foot drive into the bottom corner. Statistics website WhoScored awarded Guerreiro the Man of the Match prize for his contributions from left wing-back.

In Poland, Flávio Paixão overcame the disappointment of a missed penalty to prove match-winner as Lechia Gdansk beat reigning champions Piast Gliwice 1-0 on Friday. Paixão was denied by the crossbar on 32 minutes when his penalty cannoned back off the woodwork, but the 35-year-old was on-hand to score the only goal of the game from close-range in the 63rd minute. Paixão has now scored in consecutive games and has nine goals from just eleven starts in the Ekstraklasa.

A nice moment for Hull City’s Leonardo da Silva in the English Championship as the midfielder, who was born in Lisbon but moved to England as a teenager, scored for the first time in 11 months. Lopes, 21, opened the scoring for Hull with a back-post finish in their remarkable 4-4 draw with Swansea City.

Elsewhere, former Porto midfielder André Castro scored his third goal of the season for Goztepe in Turkey as they won 3-1 at Konyaspor. The Super Lig is currently led by Trabzonspor, for whom experienced Portuguese full-back João is a regular. Finally, another ex-Porto man Ivo Rodrigues scored in Antwerp’s 1-1 draw with Charleroi in Belgium and Patrick Andrade, once of Moreirense, was on target for Cherno More as they won 2-0 at Dunav in Bulgaria. The big match in Bulgaria this weekend saw the Sofia derby between Levski and CSKA end goalless, with defender Nuno Reis sent off for Levski.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9