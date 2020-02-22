Portuguese defender Daniel Carriço has confirmed his move to Chinese side Wuhan Zall FC, ending his 6.5-year spell with Sevilla in Spain’s La Liga. Carriço has reportedly agreed a salary of €3m per year with his new club ahead of the 2020 CSL season.

Meanwhile, staying put at his club is veteran striker Flávio Paixão, who has earned an extended contract with Lechia Gdansk following an impressive run of form in front of goal by the 35-year-old in Poland.

Carriço, who joined Sevilla initially on-loan from English team Reading in 2013, took to social media on Thursday to thank the Andalusian outfit for their support during his time in Spanish football. Former Sporting man Carriço won the Europa League three times in consecutive years with Los Nervionenses, playing 167 matches in all competitions for the club.

“Here [in Seville] I experienced unique and unrepeatable moments,” said the 31-year-old “It is a pride to be a part of this family. I would like to thank all [fans] lost their voice to support us in all the games and who accompanied us and gave us affection all over the world. Without a doubt, you are unconditional and I will always carry you in my heart.”

Wuhan have been away from their home city – currently the focal point of the coronavirus – since early January, having started their pre-season preparations in Guangzhou before heading to Malaga, not far from where Carriço has been based. The new CSL season was due to begin this weekend, but has been suspended due to the health outbreak.

Evergreen Paixão staying with Lechia

In Poland, Flávio Paixão has been rewarded for his superb recent form with a contract extension at Lechia Gdansk, tying him to the club until 2021. The 34-year-old had scored nine goals in his last eight appearances, with a total of 14 in all competitions making him an indispensable member of Piotr Stokowiec’s team, where he serves as captain.

“I'm very happy, I spent almost 5 years here and it’s been a really good time for me,” Paixão told club media. “I still have a lot to achieve with Lechia. My ambitions are high, just like the teams, so I'm glad I can stay here longer.”

Paixão arrived at in Gdansk in 2016 from fellow Ekstraklasa outfit Śląsk Wrocław, where he spent two years. So far, the former Porto academy prospect has made 154 appearances for Lechia, scoring 56 goals and recording 15 assists.

Paixão had been expected by many to be phased out this season, but his form has given the club little choice but to commit to the striker, while Polish international forward Artur Sobiech – considered his heir - was recently sold to Turkey.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9