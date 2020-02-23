 

Details
Hits: 83

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 1,000th match with another goal in Italy as Juventus beat SPAL 2-1 away from home on Saturday afternoon in Serie A.

The Portugal captain opened the scoring for Juve at the Stadio Paolo Mazza to make it a record-equalling eleven successive league games in which he has found the net, a run during which Ronaldo has scored 16 goals.

Colombian Juan Cuadrado was the architect for Ronaldo’s strike in the 39th minute, playing a nice first-time cross from the right for the Portuguese to convert at close range. Aaron Ramsey doubled the champions’ lead on the hour with a deft finish before SPAL scored what proved merely a consolation from the penalty spot through Andrea Petagna.

Ronaldo, who rattled the crossbar late on from a free-kick, now joins Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella in scoring for 11 consecutive Serie A matches. The 35-year-old is set to get his opportunity to break the record next Sunday against title rivals Inter in Turin, after Juve’s midweek Champions League clash with Anthony Lopes’ Lyon.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Racist behaviour is intolerable in an open and developed society. The Portuguese Football Federation expresses its solidarity with the player Moussa Marega. The perpetrators of racist insults should be identified and brought to justice.”

Fernando Gomes
(FPF president reacts to the racism incident in the Vitória Guimarães-FC Porto match) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt