André Gomes completed his remarkable recovery from a fractured ankle by emerging as a second-half substitute for Everton in the Premier League against Arsenal, just 112 days after suffering the injury.

Gomes had been out since November 3rd when he was the victim of an ankle injury which shocked those in attendance against Tottenham at Goodison Park. With Gomes taken immediately to hospital for an operation, many feared his season and chances of participating in the European Championships were minimal.

However, the former Benfica midfielder made an impressive return at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, looking physically strong and demonstrating a high quality of passing. The Toffees lost the game 3-2, but for Gomes the occasion was significant and he was keen to show his gratitude to those who have assisted his recovery.

“All the team and staff at Everton were great and all the Evertonians,” he said.“It gave me confidence and made me feel like I have the support of the people.

“I pushed myself to the limit to be back as soon as possible. I need to thank everybody. Also, the general football supporters, other professional players and ex-professionals. I have to thank them because they have been wonderful.

“I am glad I had the help of everybody around me. I am so glad to be back in the team, to help everybody to reach what we want. We have big goals.

“The feeling is really good. It is not the result I wanted on my comeback. But I am happy to be back and to help the team.”

By Sean Gillen

