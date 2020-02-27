Flamengo 3-0 Independiente del Valle (5-3 agg)

Brazilian champions Flamengo survived the first-half dismissal of Willian Arão to lift the South American Recopa with a 3-0 win over Ecuadorians Independiente del Valle in Rio de Janeiro.

The triumph gives Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus yet another major trophy, having last year won the Brazilian championship and Copa Libertadores and recently lifted the Brazilian Super Cup. It is the first time the Maracanã club have won the Recopa, which has been a feature of continental football since 1988.

Flamengo came into the match as heavy favourites and star striker Gabriel Barbosa duly put the hosts ahead on 19 minutes after a defensive mix-up in the Independiente backline. However, things became complicated just a few moments later when midfielder Willian Arão was sent off after VAR consultation for a chest-high kick on Beder Caicedo.

Nevertheless, Flamengo persevered and a second-half double from midfielder Gerson powered Mengão towards another major achievement. Speaking after the match, Jesus admitted that playing in so many finals – the team also emerged victorious in the local Guanabara Cup to advance in the state championships – was a new experience even for a man of his long history in the game.

"These finals all in 10, 15 days ... I never had this in my sports career,” said the former Braga, Benfica and Sporting boss. “We were winners in all of them. Also because we are in these finals, we are used to living with pressure. A pressure that will never be greater than our emotion.

Related article: Jorge Jesus: the outsider who conquered Brazil

With his contract expiring in June, focus in Brazil is quickly returning to Jesus’ future with Flamengo and the prospect of his renewal. "Things are progressing and we are confident. I never wanted to participate directly in the talks. I have people who speak for me so that I can make my decision afterwards. I think that in the coming weeks it will be resolved.

“When I arrived at Flamengo, I quickly understood what Flamengo was, one of the three biggest clubs in the world in terms of fans. But not one of the biggest teams in the world in terms of titles. Now, with the biggest crowd and with titles, Flamengo is going to be one of the biggest in the world.

“Who are the biggest today? Real Madrid, Barcelona. To get close we must win more Libertadores, more Supercups. We aren’t there yet but we’re working towards that.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9