Olympiacos caused the shock of the round in the Europa League this week, overturning a first-leg deficit to eliminate Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London. Led by Portuguese boss Pedro Martins, the Greek table-toppers scored a late extra-time goal to progress on away goals.

Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes was again in impressive form for Manchester United as the former Sporting man scored a penalty and gave an assured performance in the Red Devils’ 5-0 win over Club Brugge, while Nuno Espírito Santo and Paulo Fonseca also watched their sides advance.

However, The big story of the night is Olympiacos, who arrived in London to play Arsenal having lost the first leg in Piraeus 1-0 as overwhelming underdogs to qualify for the last 16. Coach Martins, who had seen his side go over a year without defeat in the Greek Super League, selected José Sá in goal but was without influential defender Rúben Semedo due to suspension.

After a goalless first half, the visitors changed the dynamic of the tie by taking the lead in the 53rd minute through Pape Cisse’s header and the 1-0 scoreline remained until the end of normal time to require an additional thirty minutes. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked to have won the contest for Arsenal with an acrobatic 113th-minute strike, but with José Sá sent forward in desperation for a corner, Youssef El-Arabi popped up in the second phase to poke home in the 119th minute to send the huge visiting support into raptures.

"It's a historic night for Olympiacos,” former Guimaraes coach Martins beamed after the match. “We deserved this qualification, not only for these two games against Arsenal but also for our spirited performances in Europe throughout the season regardless of the results. We were determined, we believed we could qualify and we made it. Tactical intelligence, effectiveness, inner strength, courage… they all weighed in this success.

“Congratulations to my team for the spirit and their tactical discipline. It's normal that we were tired in extra time. Arsenal obliged us to work hard but we never lost our shape and played intelligently. The aim is just to carry on in this competition.

“Tactically flawless performance” - Martins

“We wanted to achieve something also for the benefit of Greek football’s standing. It is importunate for our team to achieve things for the very first time. It is important because it means a lot for our fans and the club. We do not know where we shall end and we have to keep up the good work.

“I knew that all players would give all they got. Tonight’s match was very tiring. We feel overrun, we gave it all. Tactically, this was a flawless performance, we never lost our focus. I knew we would do it because I knew our team.”

Fernandes stars again

Bruno Fernandes followed up his Man of the Match showing at the weekend for Manchester United with the opening goal and another impressive performance as the Red Devils hammered Club Brugge of Belgium 5-0 to continue their recent good form.

Fernandes converted from the spot on 27 minutes after visiting defender Simon Deli was sent off for a deliberate diving handball to stop a shot headed for the target. As was the case with his first United goal against Watford, Fernandes skipped during his run-up before coolly slotting home and sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Further goals from Odion Ighalo – his first for the club – and Scott McTominay and Fred (2) gave United a comfortable evening against ten men and means Fernandes’ side have won five and drawn two of their last seven matches. Fernandes was withdrawn on 65 minutes ahead of Sunday’s clash with Everton in the Premier League.

The Portuguese left to a strong ovation from the home crowd, having again caught the eye with his combination of industry, imagination and quality on the ball. “Bruno coming in obviously makes a big, big difference,” said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “You can see he's got a hand in all the three first goals. What a pass, what a goal Odion's goal was.”

Fonseca, Nuno progress

Paulo Fonseca’s Roma booked their place in the next round with a 1-1 draw away against Belgians Gent, securing a 2-1 aggregate win and maintaining an upturn in confidence at the Italian club. Fonseca’s team ended a winless run in Serie A last weekend and progress in the Europa League is another positive for the former Porto coach.

“It’s not easy to play this type of game,” Fonseca said after the match. “Gent played well, but we showed quality under pressure. Let’s not forget that Gent are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season. They are a very physical side, have direct tactics, and are tough to take on here.

“As for us, it’s difficult to find stability when there are so many injuries, as we are constantly forced to make changes. It’s extremely difficult to recover players so quickly, especially after playing on a pitch like this. It’s under 72 hours between games and I don’t understand why we are not playing on Monday. It’s absurd and the players are feeling the strain.”

As expected, Wolves also secured their place in the last 16 draw after overcoming Spaniards Espanyol. Wolves hammered the La Liga side 4-0 in the first leg and Nuno Espírito Santo handed Daniel Podence a start in the return alongside Rui Patrício, Rúben Vinagre and João Moutinho. Wolves lost 3-2 on the night but the tie was never in danger after Adama Traore’s early away goal, with Pedro Neto and Bruno Jordão both afford substitute appearances.

