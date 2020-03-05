Frankfurt 2-0 Bremen

Portugal forward André Silva continued his strong goalscoring form in 2020 with a penalty on the stroke of half time to help Eintracht Frankfurt on their way to victory over Werder Bremen.

Silva’s spot-kick opened the scoring just before the break and the hosts went on to secure a 2-0 win at the Commerzbank-Arena to advance into the semi-finals of the DFB Pokal.

5-time winners Frankfurt went ahead deep into first-half injury time when Bremen defender Ludwig Augustinsson was adjudged to have handled inside the penalty area following VAR consultation. Former Porto striker Silva stepped up and sent Jiri Pavlenka the wrong way to put his team in front, with Japanese star Daichi Kamada doubling the advantage on the hour.

Silva, who was replaced by compatriot Gonçalo Paciência in the final minute, now has five goals and two assists from his last eight matches – a run that also includes a substitute appearance against Union Berlin during which the 24-year-old forced an own goal which proved a consolation in defeat. Recent reports have suggested Silva’s form has led to Frankfurt entering negotiations to make his loan deal from AC Milan permanent in the summer.

“Silva had to wait a long time to take the penalty and then converted it confidently,” Frankfurt coach Adi Hutter remarked after the game. The big matches continue to come regularly for Eintracht, who face a tough trip to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday, before hosting Basel in the last-16 of the Europa League.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9