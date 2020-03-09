Portugal hero Eder scored the only goal of the game to give Lokomotiv Moscow a 1-0 win over Akhmat Grozny in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The 32-year-old struck in the first half for his 5th league goal from 12 starts this campaign, and after the match confirmed his celebration was a dedication to his pregnant wife who is expecting the couple’s second child.

Eder after his winning goal in Russia yesterday: “Yes [I dedicated it to my wife] we are waiting for our second baby. I’m very happy.” 🇷🇺🇵🇹

João Mário also played in the match for Lokomotiv, who move up into 4th place with the victory. The club from the capital are eight points adrift of leaders Zenit Saint Petersburg, but a top three finish is essential to secure Champions League qualification.

