José Mourinho gave Spanish newspaper Marca his best eleven of players he has coached during his managerial career, and as expected there are a few talking points.

Portuguese duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Ricardo Carvalho takes their places in the side, although Carvalho is the only member of Mourinho's 2004 FC Porto Champions League winning team to make the cut. Deco misses out on a place, with Mourinho opting for Eden Hazard and Mesut Oezil in creative roles.

 

 

 

“I’m looking forward to playing with Messi.”

Francisco Trincão
(Braga winger has his eyes set on next season) 
