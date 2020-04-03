The decision made by Portuguese striker Eder to move to Lille in France on transfer deadline day in February 2016 is arguably an underrated moment in the Seleção’s road to glory. A strong showing in the second half of the season in Ligue 1 earned Eder his place at Euro 2016 and the rest, as they say, is history.

Having struggled to make an impact with English Premier League club Swansea City during the opening half of the 2015-16 season, Eder looked to revive his dwindling hopes of a place in Fernando Santos’ Portugal squad by moving to Lille on 1st February. A goal on his full debut against Rennes followed and the move proved inspired.

Four years ago today found Eder in confident form as Lille recorded a 3-0 win at Nantes. Two goals and an assist saw the former Braga man steal the show at La Beaujoire. Rony Lopes also featured for Lille and provided the pass for the first of Eder’s two confident finishes, and the goals contributed to 6 strikes from 12 starts in the French top flight.

His form secured Eder a place in Santos’ squad. A wise choice.

By Sean Gillen

