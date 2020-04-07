Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto is quickly developing into one of the most exciting young prospects in English football. Neto, along with Bruno Fernandes, is the latest Luso talent to attempt building on the imprint left on the Premier League by Cristiano Ronaldo during his spell with Manchester United.

Speaking to O Jogo, 20-year-old Neto discussed his journey from the youth ranks at Braga to current club Wolves via a stop in Italian football, while admitting his ambitions are to reach the pinnacle of the game like his childhood friend: Barcelona-bound Francisco Trincão.

Neto arrived in Premier League football last summer, landing at Wolves alongside Bruno Jordão in a double-swoop from Lazio. The pair spent two years in the Italian capital, during which time opportunities were scarce, but Neto insists the period was valuable in assisting his development.

“I’d make the decision to go to Lazio again,” he told the paper. “It is true that I spent two difficult years at Lazio, but fortunately now I have the opportunity to show my football and I feel that I have improved a lot. I developed my physical capacity [in Italy] a lot and I started to think more quickly. I had the pleasure of being a teammate of Nani, an inspiration I had as a child.”

Portuguese welcome

The move to Wolves was always likely to give Neto more of a chance to demonstrate his capabilities, with Molineux boasting a large contingent of Portuguese players and staff under boss Nuno Espírito Santo. Portugal veterans Rui Patrício and João Moutinho became new colleagues of Neto’s along with the likes of Rúben Neves and Diogo Jota.

“Wolverhampton has many Portuguese," he said. "Diogo Jota, João Moutinho, Rúben Neves and Rui Patrício helped a lot. Then was reunited with Vinagre. We are friends from the Seleção youth teams. But the group is very close, I was spectacularly well welcomed. Also the coach Nuno Espírito Santo told me to work hard and stay calm because the opportunities would arise.”

Asked which players at his club have impressed him, Neto said: “I would highlight João Moutinho for his intelligence, Rúben Neves for his shooting ability and tactical strength and Raúl Jiménez for his goalscoring. We are having a great season and it is only possible because the team has a lot of quality.”

On an individual level, things have improved for Neto throughout the season, particularly since the turn of the year. The wide man has four goals as well as a few assists, but finds it difficult to pick one favourite moment so far. “Apart from the goal against Watford in a game we lost, they are all unforgettable,” he said. “I scored on my debut in the Europa League; I started a comeback against Southampton and scored again in a game against Olympiacos – we were losing that game and left Greece with a draw. This result was very important.”

Neto’s progress has not gone unnoticed in the British media, with pundit and former England and Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand issuing glowing praise for Neto. “Ferdinand was a great player, he won many titles and has played with great players, so it is very special and a source of pride to hear such compliments from him,” Neto admitted.

“I work to be the best. My progress is due to my effort, the help of all teammates and the work of all the technical staff at Wolverhampton. I tried to adapt quickly to the team's way of playing and the physical football of the Premier League. It involves many sprints and that is one of my characteristics. I am a counter-attack player and I fit the team's style of play well. I’m feeling good.”

Ronaldo the reference

The switch to English football fulfilled a childhood dream for the youngster from Viana do Castelo, with the legacy left by Cristiano Ronaldo inevitably a factor in the allure. “English football is the most enchanting in the world. When I was a child I watched on television the games with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United as he was my reference, and I thought I would also like to play in that fabulous league. It is a source of pride to be here, I have always worked for this dream.

“Am I obsessed with physical work like Ronaldo? He’s a unique case. I try to imitate him. If we want to be the best, we mist imitate those who already are. I always did extra physical work, but now I do it more thoroughly since I set up a gym at home.”

Asked who the best Portuguese in England is, Neto replied: “At the moment, Bruno Fernandes for the impact he’s had at Manchester United. He revolutionised the team. He gave them new life, with quality and energy.”

Braga will keep producing

The road to English football began at Braga, where Neto and Jordão rose through the academy alongside Trincão in what is proving a remarkably productive Arsenalistas youth set-up. Neto believes there could be more to come from the conveyor belt at Estádio Municipal, while revealing he delayed the opportunity to make a big move early in his career.

“Do I speak with Trincão? Yes, but we haven't even talked about [his move] much. For me, it is a pride to see a friend go so far and reach such a level. Could I have done the same had I stayed at Braga? I had Barcelona and Manchester United make offers. My father went to visit the academies of these clubs, but then I chose to sign a professional contract with Braga and stay for another season.

“Braga have a very good academy. Since I left, it has improved a lot. It is at the level of the big three. It is difficult to know if there are still players with the quality like Trincão or me, but it is sure that the club has players with a lot of quality. I believe there will be more Pedro Netos and Trincãos.”

Neto added that he believes Braga “have been the best side in Portugal since hiring Rúben Amorim” during the winter, but since losing their coach to Sporting it remains to be seen if his old club can maintain their ascent to challenge the established powers. “Braga have a very complete team and a very good structure. They may lack some experience in contesting titles and it is also not easy to compete with teams that have higher budgets. Braga still need the luck of champions. It will be a matter of time.”

"I want to reach the top clubs"

For now, attention remains on continuing to progress at Wolves, but Neto admits that while he is pleased with the season the team are having, his own ambitions could lay higher. The U21 international also dismissed any speculation about the future of manager Nuno could disrupt the team.

“We are very proud of our league position and we always believe we can do better. We have the capacity to do great things. They say here that we are a "hard-work" team. This is our image: hard work and unity. There is always a lot of talk about the coach, but the team does not think about it. We have a great deal of trust in the Mister, just as he trusts us very much. We are only focused on work.

“Me? I'm in a big club that already has a lot to offer me. I want to carry on here, but I intend to take a step up. I want to reach top clubs and win titles or compete in the Champions League. There is nothing better than competing in the Champions League, the Europa League, the European Championship or a World Cup. I want to try everything.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9