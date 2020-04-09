On Saturday 9th April 2005 Rui Costa scored one of the most famous of his many great career goals for AC Milan at San Siro against Brescia. It would prove his final goal in Serie A and a fitting finale.

Milan were Italian champions at the time, although they would have to settle for second place come the end of the 2004-05 campaign as Juventus clinched the title. The season was also notable for Milan’s infamous Champions League final defeat to Liverpool in Istanbul.

The game vs Brescia ended 1-1 but Costa’s goal – his only league goal of that campaign – was a highlight in the Rossoneri’s disappointing end of season. Receiving the ball in a wide area, the midfielder, who had recently turned 33, curled a perfect shot into the far top corner to give Milan an early lead.

On this day 15 years ago, Rui Costa scores what proved his last Serie A goal. And it was a decent effort vs Brescia #onthisdayPA 2005 pic.twitter.com/UPzlo4qXns — S Gillen 🇵🇹 Portuguese Abroad (@SeanGillen9) April 9, 2020

Costa stayed a further season at San Siro, during which he scored another three goals in the Coppa Italia – all of which came across two legs against Brescia! – before departing Italian football after 12 years with Fiorentina and Milan to re-join Benfica in 2006.

Throughout his time in Serie A, Costa scored 42 goals. Arguably he saved the best for last…

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGIllen9