Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches has been speaking to Canal 11 and discussing his career path, from his early breakthrough at Benfica to what ultimately proved a disappointing spell after joining Bayern Munich and his current home at Lille.

Still aged just 22, Renato remains a source of great hope for the Seleção as he looks to build on winning the European Championships at the age of 18 in 2006. At that point, the Amadora native was leaving Benfica for Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern in a move many feel with hindsight was too soon for Sanches.

“When I was a child, my dream was to play for Benfica,” he told the Portuguese outlet. “Everyone in my family is a Benfiquista, I am a Benfiquista. I realised my dream and that of my family when I played for Benfica. Then everything happened very quickly, I left Benfica six months later for Bayern.

“Things did not go as I expected at Bayern. And maybe there were also a lot of people who thought I was going to come to Bayern and do what I did at Benfica. If I had stayed at Benfica another year for sure it wouldn’t have hurt, but it was in the moment. Many people say it was about money, but it wasn't. I felt good, I was playing very well, I had a great Euros, I had a very good season at Benfica and I felt prepared. And I went.”

“It wasn’t the football world who supported me”

Ultimately the three years spent contracted to Bayern proved frustrating for the midfielder, but throughout various interviews over the last year Sanches has stressed that the period helped him grow off the pitch. Now in happier surroundings and enjoying his football in France, Sanches has words of advice for footballers based on his experience.

“My message for players and for every young player who are growing: follow your dreams, always be close to your family and have people who teach you. Many people put things in players’ heads, because now you have money and people will come to you, but that’s normal.

“But you have your true friends, your true family and these people will never let you down. You have to rely on these people. In my case, when I was down, it wasn't anyone from the football world who came to support me and wanted to help me. It was my friends and my family.

“Mental state is everything for all people in life. If you have a mental or emotional block, you don't go forwards, you get lost, you just think about it. We have to move forward. If I were stuck on what happened to me a year or two ago, I would not move forward and would not have this moment that I am experiencing. We have to learn from the things that went wrong and move on.

"I don't think the numbers matter. It’s not a burden that weighs you down: I was the most expensive signing for Lille and Bayern and when I went to sleep I never thought about that. It is not something that weighs me down. Yes I look at criticism of me. I think it's more other people and the media that make it a burden. And we young people nowadays have a mobile phone, we are always on social networks and we see people talking badly about us and that is what weighs more.”

Related article: Renato Sanches speaks of growth after fighting for his fresh start with Lille

The move to Lille last summer has been highly productive for the 18-time Portugal international, who has twice recently been voted the club’s Player of the Month and has regularly received high praise from French media. Sanches has scored four goals in 30 appearances so far this season for Christophe Galtier’s side, who are 4th in Ligue 1.

"I am confident because I have been playing and going through a good phase. I think that when anyone has opportunities to play and do what they like, they will always respond in the best way. I prepared myself well to show my worth when the opportunity came and I want to do even better at the club

“I am in a good phase, I had opportunities and I feel that I am a more complete player, calmer with the ball. I miss fewer passes and I'm more focused. I had other offers, but Lille has many young players. They compete in the Champions League and there is a good atmosphere. I still dream of being one of the best midfielders of the world."