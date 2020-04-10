Today’s flashback sees us recall the afternoon a teenage Cristiano Ronaldo emerged from the substitutes bench to change the game for Manchester United as the Red Devils came from behind to win 2-1 at Birmingham City.

The goal also gave a glimpse into Ronaldo’s aerial ability as he guided home Ryan Giggs’ cross to level the score at 1-1. It was his first headed goal for United and the first from open play in his career, having found the net from a set-piece previously for Sporting against Moreirense. Ronaldo would add a significant header the following month against Millwall in the FA Cup final.

Ronaldo, 19, came on at Birmingham to change the game as Utd came from behind to win



Alex Ferguson would write about the goal in his autobiography:

“Walter Smith, who had joined me as assistant manager in March, asked me about the various talent levels of all our players.

‘What about Ronaldo,’ he said. ‘Is he that good?’

I told him ‘Oh yes, unbelievable. Even in the air. He’s a magnificent header of the ball.

Later, Walter said tentatively: ‘You keep telling me this Ronaldo is a magnificent header of the ball. I see him heading the ball in training but never in a game.’

That Saturday, against Birmingham, Ronaldo scored with a superb header. I turned to Walter. ‘I know, I know,’ he said."

Ronaldo has since gone on to bring his tally of headed goals to 123.

