Francisco Trincão has been speaking to Barcelona’s social media networks and updating on his lockdown activities, as well as his hopes for the future at Camp Nou.

The 20-year-old midfielder has agreed a €31m move to Barca from Braga, with his arrival set for the summer. For now, however, Trincão is focused on keeping himself sharp during lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, and told the Catalan club’s media his family is helping him stay in shape.

“I am home with my parents and my sister,” he said. “I want to encourage everyone to stay at home, everything will turn out fine.

“I get up early, have breakfast and then train as before. In the afternoon I go on the PlayStation, I watch television and in the evening I read. I try to follow the same routine as before. I train with my parents but we do different exercises. I follow the plan given to me by Braga whilst my parents run or go on the static bike.”

Looking ahead, the current plan is for Trincão to be part of the Blaugrana squad next season, where he will link up with the vast array of stars at La Liga’s champions. “I was proud when I got the call to come and I am really looking forward to wearing the shirt of the best club in the world and sharing a dressing room with the best players in the world

“I want to learn from Leo Messi, he is one of my heroes. I have spoken to Antoine Griezmann; he sent me a message: ‘vamos caralho!’ it said.

“What can I bring? My style of play matches Barca’s. It was always a club I watched growing up. I hope to bring my skill, my left foot and my youth. I think the fans will enjoy it with me. I work hard and I am strong mentally, I try to score and create and I like taking players on. I will try to continue what I have been doing at Braga.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9