Portuguese boss Jorge Jesus was issued further recognition of his work with Brazilian champions Flamengo on Saturday when he was voted the club’s greatest ever coach in an online poll.

Globosporte asked readers to nominate Mengão’s greatest manager and the former Braga, Benfica and Sporting man took 63% of the share of votes. During his time at the Maracanã, which has yet to constitute a year, Jesus has won the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, as well being crowned South American champions in the Copa Libertadores and adding the Brazilian Supercup and the Recopa Sudamericana.

“It is an honour being chosen by the rubro-negra as the best in Flamengo’s history,” Jesus said shortly after the news broke. "I am aware that the club, in its history, had professionals of the highest level in this job, which makes the result of the vote more meaningful for me.

“In addition to the fans, who have won a special place in my heart, I want to thank the players for their commitment and dedication, staff members and the directors, for their confidence in our work during the last nine months.”

Other coaches to poll were:

Cláudio Coutinho, who led Flamengo to their first-ever Brazilian title (15%)

Fellow title-winner Carlinhos (10%)

Copa Libertadores, Club World Cup and Brazilian title winner Paulo César Carpegiani (9%)

Longest-serving boss Flávio Costa (2%)

