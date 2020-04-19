João Félix says he looks back with satisfaction at the decisions made as a young teenager in order to lead the disciplined life of a professional footballer. Speaking on social media platforms during the ongoing European lockdown, the former Benfica man also discussed his choice to move to Atletico Madrid last summer.

Félix became the third most expensive footballer in history when he left Benfica for the Spanish capital for €126m in July 2019. The Viseu native’s rapid rise last season saw him go from making his professional debut in August to being linked with a host of Europe’s top clubs in February after a series of sparking showings.

"Things went well last season, we were champions and I had a good season. That’s’ what allowed me to win the ‘Golden Boy’ award, along with moving to Atletico,” Félix said. “I feel very happy [here], it is the dream of any player to play for the best teams and Atletico is one of them. I had several offers but I ended up choosing Atletico, which was the one I liked the best and suited me the best with conditions to develop. I always think positive and I will try to do well and make it a great debut season.”

Perhaps the most interesting part of the discussion saw Félix speak openly about his ascent through the ranks of the Benfica academy, during which he recalled his father crying when he scored against Real Madrid in the Youth Champions League. Challenges would arise off the field too, with the young star obliged to put his career first from an early age.

“I did swimming a bit when I was little but my life has always been about playing football,” he said. “For example the other kids were taught religion and I wasn’t. I never had time. The weekend was always playing football, sometimes there were games on Saturday and Sunday. For me at 14, 15, 16, 17 years old, when the guys start to go out at night, I couldn't.

“Then you wake up in the morning and they send you videos of your friends on their night out. And you think 'man, this is cool'. But actually I would rather have a game than go to a party. At the time I felt I missed out, I would have liked to have been to some parties, but now I look back and I think it was worth it.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9