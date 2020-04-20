Cristiano Ronaldo and Pedro Pauleta wrote themselves into the history books of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain respectively with sensational spells with their respective clubs. Today’s trip down memory lane sees both players sending their team on the way to cup glory.

First to the 2005/2006 season and Paris Saint-Germain’s successful Coupe de France campaign, which saw Pauleta finish as the competition’s top goalscorer. A key moment in their run was the semi-final win at Nantes on Thursday 20th April 2006, with Pauleta proving the match-winner as so often was the case during his time in France.

After a goalless first hour, the match exploded into life during the last quarter of the game and the sides were level at 1-1 with around five minutes to play. Vikash Dhorasoo found a moment of time on the ball and played a delicate through-ball over the top into the penalty area for Pauleta to connect with an exquisite volley to send PSG into the final.

The club from the capital – at that stage far less successful than the modern incarnate – went on to lift the Coupe de France after beating fierce rivals Marseille 2-1 in the final at the Stade de France later that month. The season was Pauleta’s most prolific in the capital with 28 goals for the Azorean, who netted a total of 109 in 213 games during his five years at the Parc des Princes.

Ronaldo heads Real to glory

Five years later, it would be Ronaldo’s turn to once again prove himself the hero for Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid in Spain. At the height of Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona team, Ronaldo and Mourinho met the Catalans in the final in Valencia and Ronaldo’s extra-time winner remains one of the most iconic goals of his career.

With a goalless draw during normal time the match headed to an additional half hour, which Ronaldo won shortly before the end of the first period. Angel Di Maria and Marcelo combined beautifully on the left for the ex-Benfica man to cross for Ronaldo, who powered his header past Barca goalkeeper Pinto.

Ricardo Carvalho and Pepe also played on the night for Mourinho to win his first trophy in charge of Los Merengues and provide the catalyst for an record-breaking La Liga title win the following season.

By Sean Gillen

