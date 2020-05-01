Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has been speaking to Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and covered a range of topics during an intriguing interview.

Neves is in his third season in English football, having joined Wolves in 2017 when the West Midlands club were still in The Championship. The former Porto man helped his new club to promotion to the Premier League in his first term and has since progressed to be regarded as one of the top flight’s highest-rated midfielders.

Leaving Porto; Nuno influence

Neves was asked if it was a difficult decision to leave his boyhood club and what impact the presence of former Dragons boss Nuno Espírito Santo had on the move. “It was a tough decision because I was a Porto player, I was in my country and I was playing in the Champions League,” he said. “But in my last season with Porto, I didn't play so much, so I needed to think about myself and my career.

“When I spoke with Wolves, I really liked the project, the ambition. Unfortunately, it's turned into one of the best decisions I've made in my career.

“Nuno? He was a big factor. Nuno was my last coach at Porto, and then he called me to say that he wanted me to go with him.

He's a really relaxed person who doesn't speak too much outside of the pitch. He just likes to rest and spend time with his family. He's always thinking of tomorrow and what he can do to help the team.”

Pirlo inspiration

With a reputation for his wide range of passing from deep midfield – as well as thunderous shots from distance – Neves is an eye-catching performer even when deployed in front of the back four. After speaking about his earliest football memories, the 23-year-old revealed Italian legend Andrea Pirlo inspired him as a youngster.

“The first big memory I have was Porto winning the UEFA Cup and the Champions League. After that, I just wanted to play football. I played every day in the garden with my cousins and my friends and in the street. My mother would always be mad with me because we used the flower pots in the garden or shoes as goal posts.

“I just wanted to enjoy - I never thought I'd achieve the level I am now. I just wanted to play with my friends at eight. Of course at Porto, you want to win every game, but until I was 12, I just thought about enjoying and improving.

“I always felt ready and I prepared myself really well at the academy. The maturity that I had at a young age has helped me, I always watched and tried to learn from the older players. This helped me a lot when I reached the first team at Porto.

“An idol? Andrea Pirlo - he was the guy who played in my position so he was someone to follow. The calm and the confidence that he showed on the ball as a player - it's not easy to be like that at the highest level.

“Playing in the middle of the pitch with pressure coming from everywhere, you need to be able to think fast, and Pirlo was always calm and was a great thinker in the game. I'm trying to do the same in those aspects.”

“Ronaldo is never happy”

Inevitably, the interview led to questions about Seleção captain Cristiano Ronaldo. Neves, who has been capped 16 times for his country, believes Ronaldo’s approach to the sport is a great example for those looking to follow him.

“I think he's the best - the way he trains, his professionalism, and the way he tries to help the young players to give us some experience. He's a really good guy outside of the pitch, but what impressed me most is the way he trains.

“He never stops, and he always feels he has something he can improve. He's never happy, he's always wanting to improve and to achieve even more.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9