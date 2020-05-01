As Roma coach Paulo Fonseca says he is already certain that Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievements have surpassed those of Portugal great Eusebio.

The former Paços Ferreira, Porto, Braga and Shakhtar Donetsk boss spoke with Fox Sports in an interview which also covered some of his compatriots in management such as Jorge Jesus and Jesualdo Ferreira.

But it was Fonseca’s assessment of the Seleção’s two most prestigious figures which drew the headlines. Ronaldo’s exploits for club and country have already solidified his place as one of football’s greats, but Fonseca believes they have also established the current Portugal captain as the standout player to represent his country.

“I didn’t have the privilege of seeing Eusébio play live as I was very young,” Fonseca said. “But of course I know he was one of the best in the world. Still, I have no doubt in saying that what Cristiano Ronaldo has done is above what any Portuguese player has done up until this moment. I think Cristiano already surpasses Eusébio, although having been born in Mozambique myself I have a lot of respect for Eusébio.”

During other parts of the interview, Fonseca reminisced on taking Paços to a third-place finish in the Primeira Liga, saying “what we did was unique and we’ll never forget it,” while also describing Jesualdo Ferreira as “a great name in our football.”

As for Jorge Jesus, the manager Fonseca played under at Estrela Amadora, the appraisal was also positive. “I was one of Jorge Jesus’ players towards the end of my career and he had a lot of influence on my development as a coach. Tactically, he is one of the best there is.”

By Sean Gillen

