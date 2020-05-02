The decision made by the French government this week to end the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic has led to national newspapers publishing their Team of the Season early this year.

For Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, there was a place in the starting line-up of the team produced by prestigious paper L’Equipe in recognition of a superb debut campaign with Lille.

Sanches made 19 appearances for his new club in what turned out to be a 28-game league term, following a club-record €25m move from Bayern Munich last summer. Sanches scored three goals in Ligue 1 and was named Lille’s Player of the Month in both December and January.

Renato Sanches selected by @lequipe for the Team of the Season in France based on ratings pic.twitter.com/MU3adsyanh — S Gillen 🇵🇹 Portuguese Abroad (@SeanGillen9) May 2, 2020

France Football magazine also announced their Team of the Season, with Sanches this time named among the substitutes as Marco Verratti and young Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga taking the midfield berths.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9