Gedson Fernandes has been speaking to Tottenham Hotspur’s official website about his early experiences in adapting to the Premier League since his arrival in January.

The midfielder signed an 18-month load deal from Benfica during the winter transfer window to join José Mourinho’s side, since when he has made four short appearances in the league as well as starting in the FA Cup against Southampton.

“It’s completely different to what we saw on the TV (in Portugal),” said the 21-year-old. “When I had my first minutes, I couldn’t believe it because everything felt so slow but at the same time everything was so fast on the pitch. It’s something different to learn.

“Mentally, I think when you play the first few minutes of a game, you feel so tired. After that you feel okay, you feel comfortable, so you can play your game but yes, in the first few minutes, they are crazy moments.

"You are alert, you want to see what’s happening but, at the same time, you have no time to wait and watch around to see where your man is. You need to be focussed. Your head has to stay in the moment.

“You come from a different country and a different league, you think basically it will be the same but, in the moment, no, nothing was the same. The opposition want it more and so you have to want it even more than that. It’s completely crazy. You have to fight more. The players give their lives for the game, for the moment and they are enjoying it.

“The Premier League is more competitive, the competition is better, and it is good football. I think the fans enjoy the game and football so much.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9