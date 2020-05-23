Raphaël Guerreiro has been one of the standout players since the resumption of the Bundesliga, and the Portuguese international was on target again as his side beat Wolfsburg 2-0 on Saturday.

Guerreiro made it three goals in two games since Germany football returned, scoring the opener after a trademark run into the penalty box in the first half. Dortmund have now won six consecutive league games in their bid to challenge champions Bayern Munich.

The 2019-20 season is now the most prolific of Guerreiro’s career, with eight Bundesliga goals surpassing his previous highest tally of seven in France with Lorient five years ago. Guerreiro’s total for the current season is now one goal fewer than he scored in his first three seasons in Germany combined.

Dortmund remain four points behind Bayern, who beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 at their Allianz Arena home. Gonçalo Paciência missed the math for Frankfurt, but André Silva started and played the full ninety minutes for the visitors.

@SeanGillen9