The return of the German Bundesliga continues to prove a major success, with plenty of goals and quality football provided in the three rounds of action after the league’s re-start.

Portuguese duo Raphaël Guerreiro and André Silva have caught the eye with their goalscoring exploits, as both players have struck in two of the three matches played since the break.

Former Porto striker Silva found the net again on Tuesday evening in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-3 draw with Freiburg. Silva started for the hosts and was guilty of wastefulness in front of goal early on in the game, but showed good goalscoring instinct to sniff out a chance and score from close range to level the game up at 1-1 ten minutes before the break.

Silva, who is on-loan in Germany on a two-year deal from AC Milan, now has five goals from his last seven appearances for Frankfurt. Meanwhile, Gonçalo Paciência is yet to take part in the Bundesliga comeback, although the injury keeping him on the sidelines for Frankfurt is not thought to be serious.

The biggest game of the round was a clash between the top two as leaders and champions Bayern Munich travelled to Borussia Dortmund with a four-point lead at the head of the table. Dortmund had Raphaël Guerreiro – scorer of three goals in the previous two games – in their line-up but their title hopes appear to be over after Joshua Kimmich’s superb chip gave Bayern a 1-0 win.

