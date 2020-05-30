André Silva is enjoying his best goalscoring form in some time in Germany, with the Portuguese striker continuing to enjoy himself in front of goal since the re-start of the Bundesliga.

Silva won and converted a penalty as Eintracht Frankfurt got a much-needed 2-1 victory at Wolfsburg on Saturday. The result ended a four-match winless run for Frankfurt and moved them up into 12th in the standings after 28 games played.

For Silva, who confidently dispatched his penalty after being fouled by Marin Pongracic, it was a sixth goal from his last eight appearances. The run represents one of his most consistent streaks in-front of goal since leaving Portugal: Silva impressed early on with Sevilla at the start of the 2018-19 season with seven goals from seven La Liga matches, in a spell which included an early hat-trick.

André Silva, who scored again today



pic.twitter.com/yynFexPzTv — Sean Gillen 🇵🇹 (@SeanGillen9) May 30, 2020

Silva possesses a strong goal return for his country, with a tally of 15 from 34 appearances for the Seleção. The former Porto man’s current habit for the finding the back of the net is an encouraging developing story for Portugal boss Fernando Santos.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9